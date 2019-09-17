UAW strike results in layoffs at GM supplier in Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASHVILLE, Ill. - The economic effects of the United Auto Workers strike are being felt across the country.

Forty-six thousand workers from the UAW are on strike again General Motors. That is having a trickle-down effect to small communities like Nashville, Illinois. An interior car parts plant, Grupo Antolin, has had to temporarily lay off hundreds of workers.

“It’s really hard to prepare for. We hadn’t heard rumors until last week that is was coming,” said Grupo Antolin worker Greg Markus.

Nashville is home to about 3,300 people. With one of the largest plants now idling, workers like Markus say they are hurting.

“There are a lot of people, especially at our plant, that are hurting right now," he said. "Some temps but if they haven’t been there long enough, they are screwed. They are hoping they get to come back soon when the strike is over or they have to find another job."

Markus hopes a resolution is reached soon so he can get back to work.

“I don’t think they realize how everyone else is affected. It’s really hard on everybody not knowing how long it’s going to last; with a strike you just don’t know,” he said.

About 30,000 people work at the company worldwide. Fox 2/News 11 asked human resources how many people at this plant were affected but did not get an answer.