Varsity Tutors launching free SAT and ACT prep classes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Clayton based Varsity Tutors is launching free online SAT and ACT prep classes. They plan to give away $50-million worth of classes to tens of thousands of students. Students can take these free class in real-time no matter where they are in the country.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson supports the initiative. St. Louis public schools will stream the classes live in classrooms.