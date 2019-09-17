Traffic updates: Check our map for the fastest route

Watch out! Deer hits FOX 2 reporter’s vehicle

Posted 7:07 am, September 17, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Keep an eye out for deer. FOX 2 roving reporter Jason Maxwell's vehicle was hit by a deer in Affton, Missouri just after 1:00 am Tuesday. There are a lot of them out this time of year. Unfortunately, the deer did not survive the accident.

