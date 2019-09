× Whitey Herzog suffers minor stroke

ST. LOUIS – Former Cardinals manager and Hall of Famer Whitey Herzog suffered a minor stroke Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals announced.

Herzog had the stroke during his charity golf tournament.

His family said he’s resting and doing well.

“Whitey is hoping for a quick recovery, and he and his family are very appreciative of the caring support that everyone has shown them,” the team said in a statement.