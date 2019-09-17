Why consumers aren’t making the grade when it comes to recycling

September 17, 2019

ST. LOUIS - If you do your duty and recycle bottles, aluminum cans, and paper, give yourself a pat on the back. While 88 percent of Americans agree that recycling is important, nearly half failed a basic recycling quiz from Republic Services. Did you know if you throw out a bottle of ketchup but there's still ketchup inside, it's contaminated and can ruin an entire load of recyclables? The key to remember: when in doubt, throw it out.

Jeremy Walters, sustainability ambassador for Republic Services, joins Fox 2 News live via satellite to talk about why consumers aren't making the grade when it comes to recycling.

