Worker killed during accident at construction site in Shrewsbury

Posted 5:49 am, September 17, 2019, by , Updated at 05:55AM, September 17, 2019

SHREWSBURY, Mo. — A person has been killed during an accident at a MSD construction site on Carr Lane Court in Shrewsbury. A crane hit a worker. Police and fire crews arrived on the scene at around 4:00am.  The medical examiner is also on site.

The identity of the victim has not been released.  Police say they are still notifying the family of the death.

A reporter is still working on gathering details on this story.  The latest update will be posted here as more information comes into our newsroom.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.