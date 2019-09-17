Worker killed during accident at construction site in Shrewsbury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHREWSBURY, Mo. — A person has been killed during an accident at a MSD construction site on Carr Lane Court in Shrewsbury. A crane hit a worker. Police and fire crews arrived on the scene at around 4:00am. The medical examiner is also on site.

The identity of the victim has not been released. Police say they are still notifying the family of the death.

A reporter is still working on gathering details on this story. The latest update will be posted here as more information comes into our newsroom.