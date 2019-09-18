C3 Fitness: High-intensity home workout to kickstart weight loss

ST. LOUIS - If you want to lose weight, you’ll need to change lots of things, including things like drinking more water, getting more sleep, and watching your diet. But you’ll also need a good workout. High-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts alternate between quick bursts of activity and brief recovery periods, keeping your heart rate up and boosting fat-burn.

HIIT Workout

12 Squats
12 Mountain Climbers
12 Burpees
12 Triceps dips
12 sec Plank
12 Jumping jacks
12 Push-ups
12 Russian twists
12 Lunges
12 Sit-ups
12 Butt kicks

Rest 1 minute between sets
Repeat 2x for beginners, 3x for intermediate, 5x for long-time exercisers

