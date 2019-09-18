C3 Fitness: High-intensity home workout to kickstart weight loss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - If you want to lose weight, you’ll need to change lots of things, including things like drinking more water, getting more sleep, and watching your diet. But you’ll also need a good workout. High-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts alternate between quick bursts of activity and brief recovery periods, keeping your heart rate up and boosting fat-burn.

HIIT Workout

12 Squats

12 Mountain Climbers

12 Burpees

12 Triceps dips

12 sec Plank

12 Jumping jacks

12 Push-ups

12 Russian twists

12 Lunges

12 Sit-ups

12 Butt kicks

Rest 1 minute between sets

Repeat 2x for beginners, 3x for intermediate, 5x for long-time exercisers