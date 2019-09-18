Cardinals fans cautiously optimistic about postseason as tickets to go on sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Things didn't go well for the Cardinals last night. They lost to the Nationals. Hopefully, this afternoon is a different story because St. Louis has not seen meaningful postseason baseball in a while. The team's magic number to win the National League Central Division is ten. They have elven games left in the regular season, seven of them will be against the Cubs.

Howie Kendrick finished a double shy of hitting for a cycle, Patrick Corbin pitched six strong innings, and the Washington Nationals beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-2 Tuesday night.

St. Louis maintained its two-game lead in the NL Central over the second-place Chicago Cubs, who lost to Cincinnati. The Nationals increased their lead for the NL's top wild card to 1 1/2 games over the Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers.

The Cardinals say that tickets for a potential Cardinals Wild Card and Division Series games will go on sale Thursday, September 19, at noon. The team says that based on the final standings, the Cardinals could host the National League Wild Card game on Tuesday, October 1, and/or up to three National League Division Series (NLDS) games from October 3-9.

Tickets for the potential NL Wild Card and NLDS games will be available at cardinals.com and via phone at 314.345.9000. All individual tickets will be digitally delivered exclusively via the MLB Ballpark app.

In advance of the public sale, fans can also receive ticket access for all 2019 Cardinals Postseason games by placing a deposit on new 2020 season tickets.

Ticketing details for possible Tiebreaker, National League Championship Series and World Series games will be announced at a later date.

For a full calendar of the 2019 MLB Postseason schedule, visit mlb.com/postseason.