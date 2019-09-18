Conservation Connection: American white pelicans migrating through Missouri

Posted 12:22 pm, September 18, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS - You might think of American white pelicans as the B-52s of the bird world. They’re among the heaviest flying birds in the world. And according to Dan Zarlenga of the Missouri Department of Conservation, we might be seeing squadrons of them coming through the area.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.