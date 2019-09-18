ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A deer hit FOX 2 reporter Jason Maxwell's car Tuesday. Dan Zarlenga with the Missouri Department of Conservation shares why so many deer are out at this time of year and how you can avoid them.
Conservation connection: How to avoid hitting deer
