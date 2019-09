Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Six deaths and hundreds of cases of severe lung illness are now linked to vaping. The government is cracking down, calling for a ban on most flavored e-cigarettes because of the huge appeal to young people.

Dr. Michael Smiley is a SLUCare pulmonologist at Cardinal Glennon Children'S Hospital. He shares what parents need to know when it comes to these products and how to spot them.