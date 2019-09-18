Win an overnight stay at Innsbrook Resorts!

Experience the serene beauty of a Midwestern fall as you tour select distinctive properties at Innsbrook, a recreational lake community less than an hour west of St. Louis. Members of the public are invited to attend Innsbrook’s annual Fall Home Tour on Saturday, October 5. Home tours begin at noon and end at 4:00 p.m. FOX 2 is giving you the chance to attend the Fall Home Tour on Saturday, October 5th at Innsbrook Resorts with an overnight stay for that night and a round of golf at Innsbrook!

Innsbrook is known for its rustic and refined A-frame chalets, most of which are located on the shores of the community’s 100+ scenic lakes. Visitors will be inspired by each property’s layout and décor, which varies from rustic and woodsy to contemporary and clean.

Tour stunning lakeside getaways and tucked-away A-frame retreats set amid the autumn colors. Most of the showcase properties on this tour are available for sale.

Pre-registration is recommended, but not required. The tour is self-guided. Check-in at our main gate and follow the signs to pick up your tour map at Innsbrook’s Charrette Creek Commons amenity complex. You can choose which properties you’d like to see and drive along the route!

Enjoy a glass of seasonal beer and live music before heading out to explore the community. Join us at the Clubhouse Bar & Grille for Home Tour Happy Hour from 2-5 p.m. and stay for a delicious dinner!

Hurry! Entries are due by Monday, September 30th at 10am

