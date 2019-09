Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The chicken sandwich wars continue, but they're getting a little sweeter. KFC is combining dinner and dessert into one meal with the fried chicken donut sandwich. The bun is swapped out for a freshly fried, glazed donut. Chicken lovers can also get fried chicken and donuts in a basket.

The salty and sweet combo is expected to hit 40 restaurant locations before a possible nationwide roll-out.