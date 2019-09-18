× Man accused of throwing bricks at East St. Louis police officer

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a man for allegedly throwing bricks at—and striking—an East St. Louis police officer over the weekend.

The incident unfolded around 10:40 a.m. on Sunday in the 3800 block of State Street.

An officer noticed Allen Jones taking trash from a dumpster and chucking it into the street. As the officer pulled over and approached Jones, the man allegedly threatened the officer and began tossing bricks at him.

Jones then smashed the windshield and front passenger window on the officer’s patrol vehicle.

The officer was reportedly struck in the shoulder and back.

Prosecutors charged Jones Monday with aggravated assault.