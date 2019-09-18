Meet new FOX 2 reporter Blair Ledet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Do you know Blair Ledet? She is a new reporter at FOX 2 who is originally from Houston, Texas. She comes to St. Louis from Hattiesburg Mississippi’s WDAM-TV. During her time there, she was a morning co-anchor and multimedia journalist with a franchise highlighting the notable people, places, and acts of kindness in the viewing area.

Blair says that she is eager to connect with people in the St. Louis area from all walks of life and tells their stories. During her spare time, she enjoys mentoring teenage girls. She also sings, plays piano, and shamelessly watches reality TV. Blair is also a die-hard Beyonce fan.

If you have a story idea or a unique St.Louis treasure you think she should check out, send her an email at blair.ledet@tvstl.com.