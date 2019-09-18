× Police identify body found by pedestrian lying in North City street

ST. LOUIS – Wednesday afternoon police identified the body of 26-year-old Sparkle Maxie, who was found by a pedestrian lying in the street on North Newstead back on September 7th.

Ms. Maxie was a resident of St. Louis city residing in the 5900 block of Page.

Officers directed to the location of her body, discover she had been shot several times

The homicide investigation is still ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information the murder to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371, or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).