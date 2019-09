× Police investigating pursuit that ended in North County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – The Woodson Police Department is investigating a pursuit that ended just after 10:45 p.m. near Natural Bridge Road and I-170. Police tell Fox 2/News 11that a vehicle crashed and that a suspect fled the scene on foot.

MoDOT has close the southbound I-170 exit at Natura Bridge Road but expects to reopen the exit within the next hour.

More details as they become available.