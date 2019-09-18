Preventing veteran suicide by recognizing symptoms for at-risk service members

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Suicide is a national public health issue that affects all Americans but it is preventable. US veterans have been especially vulnerable to depression and suicide. The US Department of Veterans Affairs is working to improve the health and well-being of our nation’s veterans.

The “Be There” campaign was designed to help people who are facing challenges or struggling. Dr. Matt Miller, the acting director of the suicide prevention program for the Department of Veterans Affairs, joins Fox 2 News to talk about what average Americans can do to help at-risk veterans.