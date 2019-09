Please enable Javascript to watch this video

T. LOUIS, Mo. — Civil rights leader Norman Seay has died at 87-years-old. In 1963, he led the historic protest at the Jefferson Bank which refused to hire African-American tellers. He spent three months in jail for those protests.

Seay is also credited with organizing a Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in St. Louis, long before it was a federal holiday. There's a park named for him in north St. Louis.