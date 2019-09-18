St. Louis County to form crime commission after child shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. — Six children have died from gun violence in St. Louis County so far this year, including two last week. There is now a plan in place to cut down on crime in the county and put officials all on one page.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page he is setting up a new crime commission. This commission would consist of nine members to coordinate police, courts, and jails. The concept is that if all of the entities are on one page, they can work to secure money for programs and projects to fight crime.

Page says that he is not sure exactly what that plan will look like yet but says officials just cannot stand by and hope things get better. He recalls the recent death of a three-year-old child.

"As I walked through the scene where 3-year-old Rodney March was shot near Jennings I asked myself, 'Why is this happening? How could this happen?' Before I could process the tragedy, the news broke of the shooting of another 13 year old boy," said St. Louis County Executive Sam Page.

Page is also expected to sign executive orders today on ethics reform. These will be put in place to fight corruption and improve transparency.