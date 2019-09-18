STL County Executive calls for more County Police on MetroLink in St. Louis City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is proposing to send more St. Louis County Police Officers to parts of the MetroLink system located in St. Louis City. He recently sent a letter to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson offering to send 16 new uniformed patrol officers and 2 sergeants to patrol the MetroLink line in St. Louis City.

Funding for the additional offers would be paid for by reducing the amount of money Bi-State Development is seeking from the St. Louis County budget. The plan also calls for St. Louis County to oversee Bi-State security personnel. That idea is one that’s led to divisions in the past, but the current CEO of BI-State said he appreciates any ideas that will make MetroLink safer and appreciates Page’s initiative.

“I know that we have some improvement to make on Metrolink and I’m interested in doing that,” said Bi-State Development President & CEO Taulby Roach. He said the idea of more officers is great and hopes an agreement can be reached to make that happen.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson responded to Page’s letter with a letter expressing approval of more St. Louis County officers assisting St. Louis City. She said, “We welcome that and let’s work out the details about how that would work.”

St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern offered a response to stltoday.com.

St. Louis County Police tells us negotiations with all parties will begin immediately. The department said officers agreed upon will be deployed once all parties reach an agreement.

