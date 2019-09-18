× There really is a holiday for everything, and so today we celebrate the cheeseburger

Happy National Cheeseburger Day! Yes, there really is a day for everything.

But a day for everything means there’s a deal for everything, and so some of your favorite burger spots are serving up discounts — and free burgers — to celebrate.

We’re not sure when this day was invented or why it falls on this day in particular, but we do know these random facts about cheeseburgers:

The cheeseburger was likely invented by a teenager

If you’re going to be devouring a juicy burger today, you may have Lionel Clark Sternberger to thank.

Legend has it that Sternberger invented the cheeseburger sometime in the mid-1920s, forever altering the course of human history.

Mr. Sternberger — can we call you “Berger” for short? — was a teenage short-order cook at a restaurant called The Rite Spot in Pasadena, California.

One day, Sternberger slapped some cheese on top of a patty and America was never the same.

Americans have a favorite cheese for their burger

Forget the fancy stuff. Unsurprisingly, Americans prefer American cheese on their burger. According to the 2019 Burger Consumer Trend Report, 70% of Americans prefer the processed stuff over cheddar cheese.

You can attempt to eat the world’s largest burger in Michigan

Mallie’s Sports Grill & Bar owner Steven Mallie spent four years figuring out how to execute making a 1,794-pound cheeseburger. And in 2017, he did it. The burger earned a Guinness World Record and is on the menu, but it will cost you a whopping $10,000 to try.

Where you can get a deal on a cheeseburger

So now, the real question. Where can you score a juicy cheeseburger deal on National Cheeseburger Day? Search no more — we have the answers right here.

Applebee’s: Classic Bacon Cheeseburger’s are just $6.99. Plus, the chain is offering endless fries with the burger.

Jack in the Box: You can get a free burger by making any purchase through the Jack in the Box app at a participating restaurant.

Wendy’s: There are exclusive coupons in the Wendy’s app today, but no free burgers.

White Castle: The chain is offering one free Cheese Slider with any purchase today only.

Smashburger: Bring a friend and get a buy-one-get-one free deal on double classic Smashburgers.

Red Robin: You can get a Gourmet Cheeseburger and Bottomless Steak Fries for $5 with any beverage purchase at participating restaurants today.

Dairy Queen: Try the chain’s new two for $4 Super Snack deal today, which comes with mix and match snacks including choice of a cheeseburger, a small sundae, fries, pretzel sticks or chicken tenders.

Burger King: Burger King isn’t just celebrating today, but this deal lasts through Sunday. You can get a cheeseburger for just 59 cents with a mobile order on the app.

Or hey, you know what? Burgers aren’t too hard. Head on down to your local grocery store and pick up some bread, cheese, and meat (or something meat-like if you stick to veggies) — and celebrate one of the greatest sandwiches known to humankind.

By Gabrielle Sorto, CNN