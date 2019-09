Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Adam Wainwright has been setting the tone on the mound. In his last 4 starts, he's given up a total of 1 earned run in 27 innings. The Cardinals are 12-2 in his last 14 starts. And when it comes to facing off with the Cubs, Wainwright also took the lead with his comments. It's the subject of the latest TKO (The Kilcoyne Opinion).