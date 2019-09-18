Traffic updates: Check our map for the fastest route

Woman given probation in fatal crash that killed officer

Posted 6:24 am, September 18, 2019, by

Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Sergeant Peggy Vassallo.

CLAYTON, Mo. – A St. Louis woman was sentenced to two years of probation after a wreck that killed a Bellefontaine Neighbors police sergeant in 2015.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 36-year-old Latonia Waites pleaded guilty to careless and imprudent driving in the death of 53-year-old Sgt. Peggy Vassallo. Waites was originally charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter.

Waites struck Vassallo, a 15-year police veteran, in August 2015. Investigators say Waites was distracted by her cellphone.

Police say Vassallo had been involved in a collision and was outside her car summoning an ambulance for the other driver when Waites swerved around stopped vehicles and hit the sergeant.

Waites would face a one-year jail sentence if she does not complete her probation.

