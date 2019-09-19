Cardinals magic number down to 8 as Cubs and Brewers lose key games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Adam Wainwright put on another sharp performance while outpitching Max Scherzer, right fielder Dexter Fowler made a sensational catch and the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals beat the Washington Nationals 5-1 on Wednesday.

The Cincinnati Reds beat the Chicago Cubs 3-2 in ten innings Wednesday night. The Brewers also lost, so both teams are now three games behind the Cardinals. That means the Cardinals magic number to win the National League Central Division is down to eight.

The Cardinals begin selling tickets for possible playoff games today at noon. The Cardinals could host a wild card game on October 1, 2019. They may also host up to three National League Division Series games from October third through ninth.

The Cardinals begin a four-game series against the Cubs starting tonight in Chicago. Coverage starts tonight at 6:00 pm right here on FOX 2. Seven of the final ten games of the regular season are against the Cubs.

The Cubs are 35-31 against the rest of their division. Chicago's team on-base percentage of .328 is fourth in the National League. Anthony Rizzo leads the club with an OBP of .401.

The Cardinals are 41-28 in division matchups. The St. Louis pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.79, Miles Mikolas leads the staff with a mark of 4.29.

Nicholas Castellanos leads the Cubs with 85 extra-base hits and is batting .292. Kris Bryant is 12-for-33 with five home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 31 home runs and is slugging .468. Tommy Edman has 10 hits and is batting .313 over the last 10 games for St. Louis.