Man dies during industrial accident at an O’Fallon, Mo business

O’FALLON, MO. – Investigators are at R & R Contracting on Lone Star Drive in O’Fallon, Missouri. An accident appears to have happened near a forklift in a building at the location. Police confirm that one man has died during an accident. Police tape is surrounding the entrance to the structure and several portable restrooms in a nearby lot.

Employees tell FOX 2 reporter Katherine Hessel that the accident happened early this morning. Another discovered the accident scene after showing up to work today.

