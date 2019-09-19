Man dies during industrial accident at an O’Fallon, Mo business

Posted 7:12 am, September 19, 2019, by , Updated at 08:17AM, September 19, 2019

O’FALLON, MO. – Investigators are at R & R Contracting on Lone Star Drive in O’Fallon, Missouri. An accident appears to have happened near a forklift in a building at the location. Police confirm that one man has died during an accident. Police tape is surrounding the entrance to the structure and several portable restrooms in a nearby lot.

Employees tell FOX 2 reporter Katherine Hessel that the accident happened early this morning.  Another discovered the accident scene after showing up to work today.

This is a breaking news story. Information is still coming into our newsroom. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.

Google Map for coordinates 38.806918 by -90.749011.

