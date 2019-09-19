Entrepreneur Leslie Magrew of Generations Revival wins RetailNext competition

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Business will probably be booming soon for the winner of the RetailNext competition. Entrepreneur Leslie Magrew of Generations Revival is moving into her new space at the Meadows rent-free.
During a Shark Tank-style presentation business owners pitched their plan this week during the final round of a competition called "RetailNext.
PICK HER!! Less than 12 hours left to vote!!!! THAT’S IT. I did a little demo for my presentation and tried to be funny and this was the result. 🙈😂😂 The other side says Hello Fall and is super cute!! But really, this whole #RetailNEXT has been an amazing experience!! I’ve met some talented and killer business owners! So go vote!!!!! Link in profile!! #onlyatthemeadows