Entrepreneur Leslie Magrew of Generations Revival wins RetailNext competition

Posted 7:36 am, September 19, 2019, by , Updated at 08:27AM, September 19, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Business will probably be booming soon for the winner of the RetailNext competition. Entrepreneur Leslie Magrew of Generations Revival is moving into her new space at the Meadows rent-free.

During a Shark Tank-style presentation business owners pitched their plan this week during the final round of a competition called "RetailNext.

 

