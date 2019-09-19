Ex-lover in corn rake killing: Woman was afraid of husband

DUBUQUE, Iowa -The field manager of an Iowa hog farm has testified that a woman with whom he was having an affair told him last year she was deathly afraid of her husband, a man now accused of using a corn rake to kill her.

Jerry Frasher testified Wednesday in the trial of Todd Mullis. Mullis is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Amy Mullis on Nov. 10 at the farm about 40 miles west of Dubuque.

A prosecutor has said Todd Mullis was irate over the affair and fearful that he’d lose their farm if she divorced him.

The Telegraph Herald reports that Frasher said he told Amy Mullis they had to cool things after Todd Mullis confronted him about text messages Frasher exchanged with Amy.

