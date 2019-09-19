Federal prosecutors: Video shows drug suspect killing woman

Roland McKinney

ST. LOUIS – Federal prosecutors say a St. Louis man who faces a federal drug charge was caught on tape fatally shooting a woman, although he hasn’t been charged with the killing.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that prosecutors brought up the Sept. 7 killing in court Wednesday while seeking to keep 59-year-old Roland McKinney detained until his trial on the charge of possession with intent to distribute drugs.

Charging documents say McKinney was pulled over three days after the killing in a vehicle seen on the shooting surveillance video. He had about $2,000 in cash, and crack cocaine was in the glove box.

McKinney denied killing the woman, whom police have identified as 26-year-old Sparkle Maxie. His attorney argues that he should be released, noting that he hasn’t been charged with murder. The judge hasn’t ruled.
