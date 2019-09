Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - After meeting local clergy, elected leaders, and law enforcement, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced immediate actions to combat violent crime in the St. Louis-area.

Beginning October 1, 25 uniformed state personnel are joining the ATF Task Force, US Marshals Task Force, Mission Saved Task Force, and patrol surges along Interstates 70, 55, 44 and 64-40, as well as the US Attorney General’s Violent Crime Unit.