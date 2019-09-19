Indiana police search 2nd former abortion clinic

September 19, 2019

JOLIET, Ill. – Authorities are searching a second shuttered Indiana abortion clinic once operated by a late abortion doctor whose Illinois property was found to contain more than 2,200 medically preserved fetal remains.

A spokeswoman for Fort Wayne, Indiana, police told The Journal Gazette that city police assisted the Indiana attorney general’s office in obtaining a warrant for Thursday’s search of the former clinic where Dr. Ulrich Klopfer once performed abortions.

WANE-TV showed footage of Fort Wayne officers near the doorway and in the parking lot outside that building beyond a line of police caution tape.

Police spokeswoman Sofia Rosales-Scatena says she doesn’t know what officers found there Thursday or what they were looking for.

Authorities in South Bend, Indiana, conducted a similar search Thursday at a former clinic that Klopfer had operated there.

Klopfer also had operated a clinic in Gary, Indiana.

