Local teen organizes event to address gun violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. - A local high school student is asking other teens to join her in taking a stand against what she calls a culture of gun violence.

Skylar Robinson, an 18-ear-old a senior at Hazelwood West High School, is spearheading an event at her church Saturday, September 28 at 5 p.m.

“It’s called ‘Stop Talking About It And Be About It,’” Robinson said. “We have to do something about gun violence. We’re losing too many youth.”

To date, 24 children in the St. Louis area have been killed by gunfire this year.

“Stop Talking About It And Be About It” is designed to get teens to talk about the problem, Robinson said.

While she doesn’t have all the answers, she says one idea might be a good start.

“Spread positivity. That’s all we can do. Because we have each other. Spread positivity. I feel like positivity is the main key of preventing all of this,” she said.

The event is free and open to the public.

Stop Talking About It and Be About It

Saturday, September 28

5 p.m.

Tabernacle of Praise Church

1721 Parker Road

Spanish Lake, Missouri 63138