Men don heels for anti-domestic violence event

ST. LOUIS - The YWCA's seventh annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes is taking place at 6 p.m. in downtown St. Louis.

Hundreds of men will wear three-inch red high heels and begin this walk at the Missouri Athletic Club.

The purpose of the walk is to bring awareness to stopping violence among women. It's a fun event but it's a serious topic. By having the men wear these heels, it takes some of the awkwardness out of the conversation.

This year is the first year where they have a husband and wife team for their honorary co-chair. Chris Zimmerman, president and CEO of Business Operations of the St. Louis Blues, and his wife, Emily Birch. They are going to tag-team this event and, hopefully, the Stanley Cup will make an appearance.

They say you don't know what a person has been through until you have walked a mile in someone’s shoes, and that is what this event is all about.

"So one way to empower that woman that's been through sexual assault or abuse or domestic violence is to help them get their voice back. And so, this walk is really helping them feel supported by men. I just love it when the men walk with the heels and they have their signs, 'I'm man enough to walk in her shoes,'" said Adrian E. Bracy, CEO of YWCA Metro St. Louis.

Bracy says in past years, men have broken through the shoes, even though they are high heels made for men to wear and the men are typically in a lot of pain after the walk. However, they always say they appreciate women so much more.

If you're curious about all of the amazing services the YWCA offers, visit https://www.ywcastl.org/.