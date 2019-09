Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A person in south St. Louis answered a knock at his door to find a teenager who had been shot. This was around 6:00 pm in the 4300 block of Minnesota Avenue. The resident called the police when the 19-year-old asked for help after being shot in the shoulder.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Police say he would not give them any details about the shooting.