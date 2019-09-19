Show of support for Kim Gardner outside St. Louis City Hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Several different organizations were represented on the steps of St. Louis City Hall Thursday afternoon for a demonstration in support of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

Representatives from the NAACP and other organizations believe Gardner has been treated unfairly because she is the first African-American to hold the job of the city’s top prosecutor.

They also called on Mayor Lyda Krewson to remove the St. Louis City counselor. They don’t feel he’s backed the circuit attorney the way he should and point to a legal tussle over how expenses related to the prosecutor of then Gov. Eric Greitens would be paid.

“Kim Gardner, as you know, had the audacity to indict Governor Greitens and a lot of people were unhappy with that and as a result of that she’s been unfairly targeted and set for demise,” said Malik Sims, Organization for Black Struggle spokesperson.

State Sen. Karla May spoke to the demonstrators.

"What we’re asking is that the same latitude and tolerance that was given other prosecutors be also afforded to Kim," she said.

The demonstration lasted about an hour. Organizers said they believe Gardner is doing a good job as circuit attorney and vow to continue to show support for her.