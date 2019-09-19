ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Video games are so competitive, they are now included in the wonderful world of sports. Tim Ezell is with an e-sports team from Notre Dame High School that is making a name for itself.
Tim’s Travels: Notre Dame High School’s e-sports team
-
Tim’s Travels: Ballpark Village to host USA Women’s World Cup watch party
-
Tim’s Travels: Rivercity Rascals to host STL Legends Game Saturday
-
Tim’s Travels: Upper Limits to offer free climbing on Global Climbing Day
-
Tim’s Travels: Center for Plant-based Living opens in St. Louis
-
Notre Dame Cathedral to celebrate first Mass since fire
-
-
Tim’s Travels: “Girls Try Hockey for Free” event Saturday July 13
-
Tim’s Travels: Particularly Preposterous Packaging Day
-
Tim’s Travels – Celebrate National Guacamole Day
-
St. Louis man who cured his own mysterious disease now helping others
-
Tim’s Travels: Maya Cafe’s celebrates 18 years with Rock-N-Roll Shrimp Boil
-
-
Tim’s Travels: A first look at Dakota Grizzly’s new fall collection
-
Worth $5 billion, the Dallas Cowboys is the world’s most valuable sports team
-
Tim’s Travels: Ribbon cutting at a new Eureka elementary school