ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The "Unlock the Magic of Learning" event at Grant's Farm is coming up. It benefits the Learning Disabilities Association of St. Louis. Chris Kortum with LDA is here along with Silly Jilly who is just one of the many attractions at the fundraiser.

Unlock the Magic of Learning

7:00pm - 10:30pm Saturday, September 28th

Grant'S Farm

10501 Gravois Road

www.ldastl.org

314-966-3088