Wet weekend probably won’t be a total washout for St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A new day, but pretty much the same weather. Pleasant out the door this morning with a touch of humidity and mostly clear skies. It heats up again under mostly sunny skies this afternoon with daytime temps topping off near 90 degrees. There is a very slight chance for a spot shower west and northwest of metro St. Louis late this afternoon. Tonight will bring a few clouds and temperatures dipping to near 70. degrees.

Friday is another warm, humid and largely dry day with temps in the upper 80s to near 90. The weekend continues to look unsettled with showers and some thunder possible at times both Saturday and Sunday. Neither day looks to be a total washout.

See the current weather radar here.