ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A woman was killed this morning after being hit by a driver in north St. Louis County. She was walking along Chambers Road at Bon Oak Drive in Dellwood around 2:30 am when she was struck. The driver stayed and was working with police.

Do you have any information for investigators? Call St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.