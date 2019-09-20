× 21-year-old turns himself in for murder near North Hanley MetroLink Station

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 21-year-old man turned himself in Friday afternoon in connection with a fatal shooting near the North Hanley MetroLink Station.

According to Sgt. Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the shooting took place just after 10 p.m. Thursday near North Hanley Drive and University Place but not on MetroLink property.

The victim, 36-year-old Willard Taylor, was found dead at the scene.

Police have not identified the suspected shooter because he has not yet been charged.