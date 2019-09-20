25th annual Hispanic Festival kicks off in Soulard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOULARD, Mo. - The 25th annual Hispanic Festival is going on this weekend at 7th and Lafayette. The festival kicked off Friday afternoon and goes until 10 p.m. The festival continues Saturday from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will feature Hispanic Folkloric Dancers, 70 booths, and the Los Ninos Kids Corner, with pinatas and traditional games and crafts. The booths include a wide variety of foods and drinks from Latin and South America, including Peru, Honduras, Mexico, Bolivia. Performances can be expected throughout the festival.

The purpose of this festival is to showcase the Hispanic culture in the St. Louis community. It all started 25 years ago with Elisa Bender’s mom.

“I was born and raised in this festival. It means a lot for me, personally my family, and then being able to bring this culture and tradition to St. Louis. Any profits that we bring in we try to give right back to the community,” Bender said.

The Hispanic Festival Inc. is a nonprofit organization that uses the money to give back into the community throughout the year. They offer scholarships to students, adopt families during Christmas, and give out clothing to those in need.