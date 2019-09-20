Carpenter Lifts Cards To Huge Win

The Cardinals wild 5-4 win over the Cubs in 10 innings featured a dramatic game-winning homer off the bat of Matt Carpenter.    Jack Flaherty also delivered 8 innings giving up just 1 run.  FOX-2's Charlie Marlow was at Wrigley Field with post-game reaction.

