ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Forest Park will be glowing tonight. It's the annual Great Forest Park Balloon Glow.

The fun kicks off at five this evening with food trucks, live music, and other concessions in the central fields in Forest Park. There will be a fireworks display at 9:15 pm.

Tomorrow's Great Forest Park Balloon Race is at the same spot too with festivities starting at noon.

More information: www.GreatForestParkBalloonRace.com