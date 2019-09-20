Chicago-area police find $1M in goods taken from rail cars

MARKHAM, Ill. – South suburban Chicago police say they’ve arrested five men in connection with the recovery of more than $1 million in goods stolen from rail cars.

Markham police said Friday the stolen goods were found in a storage facility. They say five people are in custody and more arrests are possible.

WLS-TV reports the stolen items include high-end handbags, bicycles, electronics and household goods. Police also have recovered $16,000 in cash, narcotics, three stolen hand guns and multiple stolen vehicles.

Markham Police Chief Terry White says that as officers continue to sort through local storage areas, they are finding more stolen merchandise.

