Colorado woman picks up injured bobcat, puts it in car next to her child

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - A woman in Colorado Springs picked up an injured bobcat and put it in her car on Thursday morning, according to KDVR.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say the woman placed the mortally wounded wild cat in the backseat of her car - where her child was seated.

Wildlife officials removed the bobcat from the woman's car. They say it was too injured to react to being picked up and placed in the car. Now CPW is issuing a stern warning, saying no one should ever pick up injured animals.

If you see an injured animal, contact CPW.