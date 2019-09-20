× Don’t leave grenades ‘just lying around,’ Kansas City police urge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City, Missouri, police are urging people not to leave grenades “just lying around” after the discovery of one led officers to temporarily block off surrounding streets.

Police said in a tweet that the modified grenade was found Wednesday morning. It then was removed to a secure, off-site location so bomb and arson squad members could investigate further.

Police say, “It should go without saying, but please don’t leave grenades _ even inactive ones _ just lying around.”

UPDATE: The grenade was live. It was found among a pile of belongings that appeared be a homeless person's. Investigators have been unable to determine who left it there. Bomb & Arson Unit will safely dispose of it. If you see what looks like a grenade, don't touch it! Call 911! — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) September 20, 2019

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com