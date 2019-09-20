Friday mascot: Charlie

Posted 12:28 pm, September 20, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS – Our mascot of the week is Charlie the cat. Head to the APA of Missouri at 1705 S Hanley Road to visit him or call (314) 645-4610.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.