ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A child in the US is diagnosed with cancer every 36 minutes. September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Hyundai's Hope on Wheels program is in its 21st year.

The organization, including 800 Hyundai dealers, is awarding more than $13 million to support pediatric cancer research.

Hyundai has donated to St. Louis children's hospital for years and made another donation for research earlier this month.