Memorial for man killed during SWAT raid planned at police headquarters

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A memorial is planned today outside St. Louis Police Headquarters. People will gather to remember 21-year-old Isaiah Hammett who was killed two years ago when a police SWAT team carried out a search warrant at his grandfather’s home.

Police say that several shots were fired at officers when they entered the building. Officers returned fire, killing Hammett.

Relatives say that Hammett thought someone was breaking into the house.

Today would have been Hammett’s birthday. This memorial is sponsored by The Coalition against Police Crimes and Repression.