× Ohio woman arrested after reportedly admitting to striking child who later died, not calling 911

TOLEDO, Ohio – An Ohio woman has been arrested after reportedly admitting to striking a 5-year-old who later died, WTVG reported.

According to WTVG, the Toledo Fire Department responded to multiple calls of an unconscious child who had fallen off a bed. They administered life-saving measures before taking the child to the hospital where he later died.

Court documents said medical professionals told law enforcement the child’s injuries were not consistent with a fall.

Police said interviews with Yisenya Flores revealed she confessed to striking the child the day before. She reportedly noticed the child was lethargic but did not call police until the following night at 6:30 p.m.

Court documents stated Flores was charged with child endangerment in the incident; she appeared in court Friday and is being held on a $500,000 bond. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 27.